Annual Haunted House returns to Dickinson County Fairgrounds

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a Halloween activity is coming to Dickinson County, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

The 5th annual Haunted House opens on Friday at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds.

The house features a cemetery scene, some clowns, and a new children scene, all on the top level of the exhibition building. But not all the weekend activities are scary; a hayride, bonfire, and children’s maze are also planned.

The Haunted House is run by a local resident Mary Dierkens–Clark and her daughter Missy Spade.

“It’s nice to have something locally for people to come out and do, and Halloween is just a fun time of the year anyways,” says Dierkens-Clark. “It’s an enjoyable experience, and all the reactions that we have from people are pretty enjoyable as well. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Haunted House will be open this Friday and Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will also be open both Friday and Saturday nights on Halloween weekend.

The cost to participate in all weekend activities is $5.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.