2021 Evergreen Award recipient announced

The Evergreen Award of Marquette County
The Evergreen Award of Marquette County(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday afternoon in Marquette the 2021 Evergreen Award was received by a long-time insurance professional. Chris VanAble, CFO of Vast Insurance, is this years recipient, she received a standing ovation when it was announced during the Evergreen Luncheon.

VanAble was recognized for her work with various service groups in the community, and her efforts in making the insurance work environment more flexible.

“It’s amazing, it’s overwhelming, unbelievable, to be part of this elite group of amazing women, it’s very humbling, very humbling, I feel very privileged to be part of it,” VanAble said after the event.

The Evergreen Awards honors individuals who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children and helping them to reach their leadership potential.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

