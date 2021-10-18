A warm up develops today

While it’s a chilly start to the day we’re in for two days of unseasonably warm air as an upper-level ridge moves through. By Wednesday a system will slowly bring in rain and cooler air, which will linger through the weekend. With cooler air settling in during that time and abundant moisture rain/snow mix showers will develop during the overnights along the northwest wind belts.

Today: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers developing during the day

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Thursday: Scattered showers and cooler

>Highs: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy with light scattered showers and mix possible

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers and mix

>Highs: Continued 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, drier, and chilly

>Highs: 40s

