A warm up develops today
While it’s a chilly start to the day we’re in for two days of unseasonably warm air as an upper-level ridge moves through. By Wednesday a system will slowly bring in rain and cooler air, which will linger through the weekend. With cooler air settling in during that time and abundant moisture rain/snow mix showers will develop during the overnights along the northwest wind belts.
Today: Sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers developing during the day
>Highs: Mainly 50s
Thursday: Scattered showers and cooler
>Highs: upper 40s to low 50s
Friday: Partly cloudy with light scattered showers and mix possible
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Saturday: Lake effect rain showers and mix
>Highs: Continued 40s
Sunday: Partly cloudy, drier, and chilly
>Highs: 40s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.