UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations

BARAGA & HOUGHTON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past three weeks, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested five people from Houghton and Baraga County involved in selling illegal drugs.

UPSET says the five suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related.

Vickie Johnson: After a month-long investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested 57-year-old Vickie Johnson, of Hancock, on one count of Delivery of Hydrocodone, a 7-year felony. Johnson was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County, posted a $500 bond and was released.

Elizabeth Nipper: After a two-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Elizabeth Nipper, of Calumet, on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. Nipper was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and her bond was set at $5,000.

Joshua Lacasse: After a four-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Joshua Lacasse, of Hancock, on two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. Lacasse was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $10,000.

Brandon Smejkal: After a one-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Calumet Post arrested 39-year-old Brandon Smejkal, of Baraga, on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. Smejkal was arraigned in 97th District Court in Baraga County and his bond was set at $1,000.

Dylan Kangas: After a three-month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested 20-year-old Dylan Kangas, of Calumet, on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. Kangas was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $5,000.



No other details about the investigations were released by UPSET. If you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on UPSET’s website at www.upsetdrugs.com.

