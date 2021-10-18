Advertisement

Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween at the 12th annual Treat Street in Houghton

You can see hundreds of trick-or-treaters and families in costumes enjoying not only the event...
You can see hundreds of trick-or-treaters and families in costumes enjoying not only the event but the fall weather.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this, a panoramic view of this year’s 12th annual Treat Street in Houghton.

On Saturday, hundreds of kids and parents walked along downtown Houghton to enjoy an early Halloween celebration with trick or treating on Sheldon Avenue.

Usually, the event has a haunted house every year, but the city of Houghton decided to have a small walk-through area outside for trick or treaters this year.

You can see hundreds of trick-or-treaters and families in costumes enjoying not only the event but the fall weather.

Special thanks to Al and Peggy for submitting this cool footage of the event.

We want to see all your Halloween adventures this year and you can submit photos and videos here.

