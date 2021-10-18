Advertisement

TM Fitness moves locations

The new gym features a bigger space, more equipment, and key fob access
TM Fitness moved locations within Marquette Township.
TM Fitness moved locations within Marquette Township.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the next two weeks, private personal training gym TM Fitness is waiving its start-up fee in celebration of its new location.

The new facility is located at 1010 Cornerstone Drive and is 2500 feet bigger than the old gym.

That space was filled with brand new exercise equipment.

Members of TM Fitness will still receive detailed, personalized fitness plans, but now have more access to the gym outside of personal training sessions.

“Now we offer a private health club membership, which allows clients to come in at any time, and members anytime, that they want through a key fob access- to have access to a full line of machines, cardio equipment, free weights, kettle bells, and some agility equipment.” says owner and personal trainer Travis Alexander.

TM Fitness is open from 5 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek dies at age 69
Ken Block starting the LSPR
Lake Superior Performance Rally wraps up with great spectator turnout
Child with special needs found safe in Houghton County
Police badge and lights graphic.
Iron County Prosecutor: Officer, deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Iron River
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
You can see hundreds of trick-or-treaters and families in costumes enjoying not only the event...
Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween at the 12th annual Treat Street in Houghton
Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch line
Hayes Corn Maze welcomes guests for Fall fun
Child with special needs found safe in Houghton County