TM Fitness moves locations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the next two weeks, private personal training gym TM Fitness is waiving its start-up fee in celebration of its new location.

The new facility is located at 1010 Cornerstone Drive and is 2500 feet bigger than the old gym.

That space was filled with brand new exercise equipment.

Members of TM Fitness will still receive detailed, personalized fitness plans, but now have more access to the gym outside of personal training sessions.

“Now we offer a private health club membership, which allows clients to come in at any time, and members anytime, that they want through a key fob access- to have access to a full line of machines, cardio equipment, free weights, kettle bells, and some agility equipment.” says owner and personal trainer Travis Alexander.

TM Fitness is open from 5 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.