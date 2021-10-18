Advertisement

Ryan Report - October 17, 2021

This week, Don Ryan shares an interview with Wendy’s CEO, Todd Penegor, and looks ahead to Halloween.
By Don Ryan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares an interview with Wendy’s Company President and CEO, Todd Penegor.

In Parts 1 through 3, Ryan shares a previous interview with the Penegor, who was raised in Iron Mountain. In Part 4, Ryan takes a look at this year’s most popular Halloween costumes.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

