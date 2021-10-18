Advertisement

Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet

According to the Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, 15-year-old Shayla Alia Zarda was last seen leaving the Watersmeet Township School District building on Friday, Oct. 15.
Missing girl, 15-year-old Shayla Alia Zarda.
Missing girl, 15-year-old Shayla Alia Zarda.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Police are looking for a missing Indigenous girl, last seen in Watersmeet.

Police say she was wearing black sweatpants with lettering, and a dark hoodie.

The tribal police said she was reported missing to them as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Zarda’s location can call 911 or contact the LVD Tribal Police at 906-358-4313.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

