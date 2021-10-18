NMU Women’s Soccer gives top ranked Lakers a big scare

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (6-7, 4-5 GLIAC) nearly pulled off an upset downstate as the team played toe to toe with No. 1 Grand Valley State University in a Saturday Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match that ended 4-3 in favor of the Lakers.

FIRST IN

Justina L’Esperance put the ‘Cats up early against the top team in the nation.

A free kick from Brooke Pietila was deflected by the GVSU keeper and back into the action.

L’Esperance chased the ball down to just outside of the top left of the goal area. Savvy footwork sent a defender past her as she turned to face the goal.

Using her right foot, the freshman kicked the ball into the top right corner of the net. It was the first NMU goal against the Lakers since 2019.

UP AGAIN

The home team put a ball in the net less than a minute before the first half ended. At halftime, the score was 1-1.

Another unassisted goal put NMU back on top in the 56th minute.

An attempted cross from the Wildcats found the foot of a GVSU player. The Laker kicked the ball into an NMU player which bounced onto the ground and to the foot of Isabela Cardoso.

The forward kicked the ball to her right and it rolled into the goal to give the ‘Cats a 2-1 lead.

TIED UP

Two more goals came for the Lakers between the 64th and 72nd minute to put them up 3-2.

After a Wildcat throw in with six minutes left in the match, L’Esperance received the ball and kicked it deep into the box. Isabelle Brusilow took a shot from the top of the goal area and it went past the opposing keeper for the goal. It tied the match at 3-all

The tie lasted for four minutes before GVSU put in the game-winner in the 87th minute. NMU fell 4-3 in the GLIAC match.

STAT LEADERS

Isabela Cardoso, Justina L’Esperance, and Isabelle Brusilow each netted goals for the Wildcats. L’Esperance added the team’s lone assist.

The freshman also led the NMU team in shots and shots on goal with three. Ashley Koch was next in total shots with two.

Calihan Bearden also added a single shot for the Wildcats.

Both teams had an even five shots on goal in the match. The visiting team also limited mistakes as the ‘Cats had no offsides called against them while the Lakers had two.

Shenae Kreps collected a save in her 90 minutes as the NMU goalkeeper.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return home Friday for a GLIAC match against Northwood University. Play is set to begin from the NMU soccer field at 3 p.m.

