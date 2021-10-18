Michigan Tech Soccer secures shutout over Davenport

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team picked up their third straight victory on Sunday (Oct. 17), taking down the Davenport Panthers 1-0. The Huskies improved to 9-4 on the season and 6-3 in the GLIAC, maintaining third place in the standings.

For the second straight game, the lone score in the contest came in the first half of play from Huskies co-captain Grace Shaw. After scoring the game winner on Friday in the 1-0 victory over Northwood, Shaw got a header to go in the 25th minute off a corner kick from Brooke Schauer.

“Grace Shaw stepped up big again for us today,” Coach Turk Ozturk said. “That is her second game winner this weekend. It will be very nice to get back home with six points and a third place position in the GLIAC.”

Shaw notched her 8th goal of the season, leading the way for the Black and Gold. Her eight tallies are currently good for top five in the conference. Shaw now has four goals in the last three games, including the game winner in each of those contests.

After Gracie VanLangevelde got the nod in goal on Friday and stopped all five shots she saw for a shutout, Erika Gabriel followed it up with another shutout for Tech, stopping all three shots she faced. Gabriel posted her third shutout on the season. She currently leads GLIAC goalkeepers with a 0.34 goals-against average.

“It was an all-around team effort to get another shutout,” Ozturk said. “We defended well and we are excited to get back home and get ready for a big weekend next weekend.”

The Huskies outshot the Panthers 14-6 for the game. Michigan Tech also led in shots on goal 7-3. Grace Shaw and Stephanie Yeager each managed three shots on goal while Jesse Jacobusse chipped in the other for the Black and Gold.

Michigan Tech will wrap up their three game road trip on Friday (Oct. 22) when they head to #1 Grand Valley State. The Huskies will return home on Sunday (Oct. 24) to take on #9 Ferris State.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.