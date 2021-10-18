Marquette County Health Department holding drive-through flu shot, Pfizer booster clinic Wednesday

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) will be holding a drive-thru flu shot and Pfizer COVID-19 booster clinic this week.

On Wednesday, October 20 from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 6:00 p.m. at the Marq-Tran bus garage located at 1325 Commerce Drive in Marquette Township, next to Thomas Theatre.

Flu shots will be offered for those six months and older, including the high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older.

The health department bill Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances; so please bring your insurance card(s). If you do not have insurance, the MCHD accepts cash and check. The cost for uninsured children and adults is $10. High dose vaccine for uninsured adults over 65 is $30.

In addition to flu, the health department will be offering the Pfizer booster for those at least six months after a primary series of Pfizer. This does not include individuals who have had the Moderna vaccine. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record with you.

Pfizer boosters are recommended for:

Individuals aged 65 and older

Individuals 18-64 with underlying health conditions

Individuals 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 based on occupational or institutional setting

Please remain in your vehicle and follow the directions upon arrival. For faster service please visit our website to fill out the consent form – print, sign, and bring it with you. For questions or directions please call the Marquette County Health Department office at 906-475-7844.

