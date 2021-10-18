Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department holding drive-through flu shot, Pfizer booster clinic Wednesday

Flu shots will be offered for those six months and older, including the high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older. Pfizer boosters will be available for those who qualify to have one.
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.(WLUC/MCHD)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) will be holding a drive-thru flu shot and Pfizer COVID-19 booster clinic this week.

On Wednesday, October 20 from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 6:00 p.m. at the Marq-Tran bus garage located at 1325 Commerce Drive in Marquette Township, next to Thomas Theatre.

Flu shots will be offered for those six months and older, including the high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older.

The health department bill Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances; so please bring your insurance card(s). If you do not have insurance, the MCHD accepts cash and check. The cost for uninsured children and adults is $10. High dose vaccine for uninsured adults over 65 is $30.

In addition to flu, the health department will be offering the Pfizer booster for those at least six months after a primary series of Pfizer. This does not include individuals who have had the Moderna vaccine. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record with you.

Pfizer boosters are recommended for:

  • Individuals aged 65 and older
  • Individuals 18-64 with underlying health conditions
  • Individuals 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 based on occupational or institutional setting

Please remain in your vehicle and follow the directions upon arrival. For faster service please visit our website to fill out the consent form – print, sign, and bring it with you. For questions or directions please call the Marquette County Health Department office at 906-475-7844.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek dies at age 69
Child with special needs found safe in Houghton County
Ken Block starting the LSPR
Lake Superior Performance Rally wraps up with great spectator turnout
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

File photo of Fresh Coast Film Festival banner in Marquette.
Fresh Coast Film Festival wraps up after four days of viewings and excitement
Ryan Report - October 17, 2021
TV6's Don Ryan on an episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - October 17, 2021 - Part 4
TV6's Don Ryan during an episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - October 17, 2021 - Part 3