Great Lakes Sports Commission hosts panel fundraiser

The panel features athletic directors from NMU, MTU and LSSU
The event features an open bar, food, and panel discussion
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Sports Commission will host a fundraiser event in Marquette tomorrow. The event features the athletic directors of NMU, MTU and LSSU for a panel discussion at Ore-Dock brewing Company.

The Great Lakes Sports Commission is a non-profit organization dedicated to driving sports and recreation tourism to the 36 northern most counties in Michigan. GLSC not only promotes sports activities, but can also help fund new projects.

“We provide loans and grants to facilities or organizations that if they could just improve a little bit on what they’re doing or what their infrastructure is they can attract large events to their communities, while then enhancing the economy,” said Susie Fox, Great Lakes Sports Commission Director of Business Development.

The organization provided a $3 million loan to upgrade the Pine Mountain ski jump in 2019. The cost is $25 to attend, and the event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Ore-Dock Brewing Company.

