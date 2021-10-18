Advertisement

Fresh Coast Film Festival wraps up after four days of viewings and excitement

The event coordinators are planning on hosting the event again in 2022 after a hugely successful outing this past weekend.
File photo of Fresh Coast Film Festival banner in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A community celebration comes to a close after an exciting weekend.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival wrapped up its final round of showings yesterday.

The event took place from Thursday, October 14th to Sunday, October 17th.

Co-founder Bugsy Sailor says ticket sales doubled this year from 2019.

The event featured 100 films over four days at five different venues, as well as eight outdoor tours.

Movies from over 60 filmmakers from across the country were on display.

“It comes back to storytelling,” Sailor said of the importance of Fresh Coast Film Fest.

“You know, we’re excited to bring people together, to expose people to content that they wouldn’t normally watch and I think within every film block there’s something that’s inspiring.”

This is the event’s fifth year, and Sailor says they plan on hosting the event again next Fall.

