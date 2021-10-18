Finlandia Men’s Soccer drops home contest

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s soccer team (6-9) lost 5-1 to Concordia-Moorhead (5-8), Sunday afternoon at McAfee Field.

Concordia-Moorhead got off to a quick start scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes of the game. With just under 10 minutes to go in the first half, senior Zach Wichman blasted a shot that was somehow saved.

The Lions had two strong opportunities in the last five minutes that just missed. The Cobbers seal the deal with a goal seven minutes into the second half. Freshman Mohamed Koroma broke up the shutout with 1:04 left in the contest.

Finlandia had 11 shots with four on goal, three corner kicks and was called for nine fouls. Senior Noah Raisanen had 11 saves.

Concordia-Moorhead had 27 shots with 16 on goal, four corner kicks and was called for 16 fouls.

Finlandia returns to the road, Tuesday, Oct. 19 taking on Ripon. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. CST

