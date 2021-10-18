Diaper Marquette County to host Fall Diaper Drive

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

A community non-profit is helping families with small children this Fall.

Diaper Marquette County is hosting their second diaper drive this year from Monday to Friday this week.

The founder says one in three families struggle to afford diapers for their kids.

All donations will go to the New Free Store, a non-profit that provides clothes, linens, cleaning and hygiene supplies to those in need.

“The New Free Store helps many individuals and families in need by providing essentials at no cost,” said Judy Kitchen, Store Manager of The New Free Store.

“Many of these individuals have small children and donations of diapers and wipes will help us continue our mission and provide relief for many parents.”

Folks are urged to donate at one of six locations in Marquette County.

“We’re just really thankful to the community for any way they can give back,” Melinda Britton, Diaper Marquette County founder, said.

“Whether its one pack of diapers, one pack of wipes, all of it makes a difference, so there’s no amount that’s too little and there’s no amount that’s too much.”

For information on where to donate, go to Diaper Marquette County’s Facebook page.

