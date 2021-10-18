British rally star Williams learns lessons and runs at the front in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tom Williams early pace at this week’s Lake Superior Performance Rally (LSPR) was exactly what he wanted when he set out on his journey to compete at the highest level of American stage rallying. He was leading his class on roads he’d never seen before. Seasoned professionals could only stand and appreciate the pace Tom produced in Michigan.

Only Ken Block’s more powerful open class car was ahead of the 22-year-old in his rookie season after the third stage of this American Rally Association (ARA) round.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, the fourth stage produced something of a surprise to sideline his McKenna Motorsport-run Ford Fiesta Rally2. Tom said: “Everything was going well. The pace was good, we’d made a good early lead in the class and I was feeling good in the car. I was seeded at number two and it was a little bit strange to only have Ken’s marks on the road ahead of me. “These were definitely the fastest roads I’ve ever driven on. They’re amazing: so wide and beautifully fast – exactly the sort of stages I wanted to learn. I’ve spent a while working on the more technical-type roads and I’ve progressed well on those, but having the car in top gear and on the limiter was really fun. I was loving it!” Was? “On the fourth stage we came over a crest and landed on a rock. The rock forced itself under the sumpguard, pulled that steel guard back and snapped it in half! I’ve never, ever had anything like that happen before. If I’m honest, I don’t know what the odds on it happening are – but they’re long! “Ultimately, we were pretty lucky. The rear of the car kicked and we could have ended up going end over end and destroying the car.”

The rock still destroyed the event for Tom and co-driver Hannah Davison. “When we lost the sumpguard, it pulled off some oil pipes and forced us to stop straight away. Of course it’s disappointing, really disappointing, but the good news is that we’re not chasing a championship. “We’re here to learn about America and rallying in this part of the world – that’s all that matters to me right now. We had a good recce, I made the best pacenotes I’ve ever made and that shows how we’re learning and moving forwards. The data we’ve gathered on this rally shows how much quicker we’re driving than we were last time out and that’s progress. “Everything was looking good until this kind of freak thing. It would have been amazing to make second place and a podium on only my second ever ARA round (Tom was fourth on his ARA debut in Ojibwe Forests Rally in August), but it didn’t happen. We move on.”

Tom moves on to the SEMA Show where everybody who’s anybody in the American and worldwide car industry gathers in Las Vegas (November 2-5). “SEMA is really important for me,” said Tom. “I want to make my future in American rallying and going to a show like that and having the opportunity to meet potential partners and talk about what I want to achieve in the future is vital for me. “After that, it’s straight to Oregon Trails Rally (November 5-7), where I’ll be back out in the Fiesta Rally2 and looking to end this year’s ARA on a real high.”

Tom’s carTom drives a Ford Fiesta Rally2 MkII for McKenna Motorsport – a team owned and run by New York-based Irishman and US rally star Barry McKenna.Engine: 1600cc turboMax power: 290bhp Max torque: 475NmTransmission: Sadev 5-speed sequential gearboxSuspension: Front/rear McPherson struts; 3-way adjustable Reiger dampersBrakes: Front/rear 4-piston callipers; 355mm discsWeight: 1230kg

