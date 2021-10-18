Advertisement

Bengals rips Lions

Burrow throws three td passes
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping the Cincinnati Bengals rout the Detroit Lions 34-11 Sunday. The Bengals already have four wins to equal last year’s total and to double their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season. Detroit is the NFL’s only winless team. The Lions could not rally as they did in closely contested setbacks against San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota. They failed to score until Austin Seibert made a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek dies at age 69
Police badge and lights graphic.
Iron County Prosecutor: Officer, deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Iron River
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
UPDATE: NMU faculty union gives vote of ‘no confidence’ in Board of Trustees
Ken Block starting the LSPR
Lake Superior Performance Rally wraps up with great spectator turnout
Children figure graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie man facing charges for child sexually abusive material

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil...
Packers grind out win over Bears
Finlandia Men’s Soccer drops home contest
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Women’s Soccer gives top ranked Lakers a big scare
British rally star Williams learns lessons and runs at the front in Michigan