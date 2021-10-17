Advertisement

MTU Hockey drops contest to Under 18 National Team

Halonen scores Huskies only goal
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech fell 2-1 in exhibition play to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Saturday (Oct. 16) at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Brian Halonen scored the lone goal for the Huskies in the first period.

“I thought it was a good hockey game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I thought it had a lot of pace, grind, and compete. I liked what we saw out of a lot of guys. We had growth out of our team from last night. We didn’t make too many mistakes, but the ones we did make they capitalized on.”

Halonen got the puck in the neutral zone and beat his defender to the outside to create a breakaway and give the Huskies the lead 8:02 into the game. Colin Swoyer and Parker Saretsky assisted on the play.

“He’s playing well,” Shawhan said about Halonen. “He’s doing a lot of little things well, and it’s really impacting his game.”

USNTDP tied it up 4:02 later when Brady Berard scored shorthanded from Cutter Gauthier.

Team USA took the lead with 2:06 left in the second period when Logan Cooley scored on a breakaway from Lane Hutson and Charlie Leddy.

The Huskies outshot the Red, White, and Blue 13-4 in the final period, but goaltender Tyker Muszelik stood tall to earn the victory. He robbed Tyrone Bronte with just under 4:00 left in the game and then stopped Halonen on a blast a minute later.

Tech outshot USNTDP 24-16 in the game. Blake Pietila had 14 saves for the home team.

The Black and Gold have next weekend off before a non-conference road trip to Clarkson. The Huskies return home for the CCHA opener against Lake Superior State on November 5-6.

