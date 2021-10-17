Lake Superior Performance Rally wraps up with great spectator turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday evening the Lake Superior Performance Rally race held it’s final stages. Marquette Mountain was the site for the rally racers fans and volunteers.

Drivers took off on a track that led them up and around the mountain. Fans lined spectator areas to get a look at the cars as sped through. The race Chairperson said the fan turnout was amazing. Marquette is now the headquarters for the race and it’s round 7 of the American Rally Association National Championship Series.

After the race, the drivers parked their cars so fans could get a look at them. Following that, drivers celebrated at the podium during the awards ceremony.

