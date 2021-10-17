Hayes Corn Maze welcomes guests for Fall fun

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) -

For the past two decades, the Hayes family has hosted a corn maze and pumpkin patch for the public.

“What we like to do is share our property with people, we’ve been very blessed to have this, and bring people outside and families and let them have a whole lot of fun,” Lenore Hayes, an event coordinator for the Hayes Corn Maze, said.

The family has plenty of other excitement for guests alongside pumpkins and a corn maze.

There’s a rope maze, duck races, pedal tractors for kids, hayrides and a giant apple slinger.

““That’s where we shoot apples at a boat that’s floating in the water and everyone seems to have a complete blast with that,” Hayes said.

Thanks to the season temperatures averaging above normal lately, ticket sales have been going exceptionally well.

“It’s been amazing, I’ll tell you what, this weather’s been amazing and we’ve been very blessed to have a lot of people come out,” Hayes said.

“We get people from all over the U.P. that come here, I mean, I’m talking like two and three hours away. They make it like a family tradition because making memories is our business.”

“I think the Hayes Corn Maze is a pretty fun thing to go to every year,” Mason Whitney, attendee at the Hayes Corn Maze, said.

“The corn maze is fun, the barn is fun, almost everything is fun here.”

Attendees can purchase tickets in-person at the event.

Admission is $10.50 per person, but children 2 and under are free.

Hayes’ fall fun takes place from 10:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. Saturday and 12:30 to 6:30 Sunday until October 31st.

