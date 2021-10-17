Advertisement

Finlandia Volleyball falls twice at BluGold Quadrangular

Lions can’t keeps up with ranked opponents
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University volleyball team (9-13) lost twice on day 2 of the BluGold Quadrangular, Saturday at the McPhee PE Center.

#12 UW-Eau Claire – L 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-14)

In the first set, Finlandia and UW-Eau Claire went back-and-forth for a while.  Sophomore Joslynn Perala notched a kill to make it 10-9, BluGolds.  UWEC went on a 6-2 run to put the set away.

In the second set, UW-Eau Claire jumped out to a 9-4 lead which effectively ended the set.

In the third set, the Lions proved to be very stubborn.  The FinnU blockers forced an error which made it 10-7, BluGolds.  UWEC scored four straight points to finally pull away.

For Finlandia, freshman Kennedi Eldridge hit .364 and Perala had eight digs.

#43 UW-La Crosse – L 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-5)

In the first set, Finlandia came out with the guns blazing away.  The Lions scored the first five points of the contest.

Freshman Anna Navarro knocked down a spike to put FinnU up 14-8.  UW-La Crosse kept charging back to see Finlandia pull ahead.

Perala blasted the ball home to make it 24-19.  The Eagles then scored seven straight points to steal away the set.

In the second set, the Lions and UWLC traded points early on.  Freshman Emma DeKiewiet registered a kill to put FinnU up 5-4.  UW-La Crosse then went on a 12-4 to take command.

In the third set, the Eagles scored nine straight points to effectively end the match.

For Finlandia, DeKiewiet hit .667 and had two blocks while senior Brianna Portice had nine digs.

Finlandia is back on the road, Oct. 22 in Milwaukee taking on Calumet and Beloit.  The matches are scheduled to start at  4:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CST, respectively.

