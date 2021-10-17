Fighting Irish fast start too much for NMU Hockey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcat hockey team fell in a non-conference battle against No. 17 University of Notre Dame Saturday evening, 5-2.

NMU had a handful of early chances from point-blank range, including a shot from Tanner Vescio 15 seconds into the contest that was just barely saved by the ND netminder.

The Wildcats found themselves down early for the first time this season as the seventeenth-ranked Irish found an open five-hole at 1:47 of the opening period.

ND would add two more before the end of the period and the Wildcats faced a 3-0 deficit after 20 minutes of play.

After the Irish found twine again with 1:34 elapsed in the second period, the Wildcats made a change between the pipes and Charlie Glockner made his first appearance of the regular season.

In 21:34 of playing time, DiMatteo posted 10 saves.

The Wildcats got one back when Ben Newhouse found the back of the net at 16:57 of the second period to make it 4-1 game through 40 minutes of play.

AJ Vanderbeck would cut the Irish lead in half with a shot from the top of the near circle at 17:15 as the Wildcats skated with an extra man with a power play chance awaiting.

Unable to generate much more momentum on the power play, skating six-on-four, the Irish hit the empty net and wrapped the scoring up for the 5-2 final.

Glockner, having come in as relief early in the second period, recorded 19 saves in the contest, stopping all Irish chances faced.

The Wildcats move to 2-1-0 on the season and look towards closing out their home stand with a strong series against Bemidji State next weekend.

GOALS

Ben Newhouse got the Wildcats on the board with his first of the year at 16:57 of the second period. AJ Vanderbeck skated the puck in and found Hank Crone who skated along the corner to the back of the net. There, he dished the puck back to Newhouse in the slot where he one-timed a shot to the far side of the net.

AJ Vanderbeck found the back of the net for his third of the season to cut the score in half, making it a 4-2 game. With the ‘Cats up a man on a delayed penalty, Vanderbeck weaved through the offensive end and fired a shot off from the top of the near circle. Trevor Cosgrove and Joseph Nardi each picked up assists on the goal.

KEY STATS

The Wildcats held fairly even in shots on goal as ND narrowly held the edge, 34-31. Despite trailing in shots on target, the Wildcats attempted over 20 more shots in the contest than the Irish, 21 of which were blocked.

NMU also boasted a few blocked shots, picking up nine of their own, led by Ben Newhouse with four.

Hank Crone fired five shots on net in the contest, a team high, while three others ripped off four of their own in Trevor Cosgrove, Newhouse and Vincent de Mey

In 37:45 minutes between the pipes, Charlie Glockner turned aside all 19 Irish shots faced in the loss.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats conclude their six-game home stand next weekend when they host Bemidji State, Oct. 22-23.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.