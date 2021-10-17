Advertisement

Child with special needs found safe in Houghton County

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A child was found safe after going missing in the woods Sunday afternoon.

According to Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy with Downs Syndrome was reported missing in Houghton County around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators say he walked away from his father while walking through the woods behind a family member’s home on Lower Worham Road. The boy was unfamiliar with the area.

Michigan State Police Troopers and their K9 unit, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, MTU Public Safety, DNR, Superior Search and Rescue and Several Houghton County Deputies assisted with the search.

The child eventually came out of the woods east of the family’s home toward the road. The Sheriff’s Office says the 9-year-old was in good spirits and uninjured. The child was in the woods for about an hour.

