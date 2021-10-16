Marquette Regional History Center holds 9th annual Archeology Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October 16 is marked this year as International Archeology Day, and the Marquette Regional History Center is making sure to celebrate.

The history center held its 9th annual Archeology Fair Saturday, educating the public on the study of human history.

The booths at the fair ranged from the Viking era to modern industrial archeology, and included hands-on activities, a scavenger hunt, and educational demonstrations.

The biggest feature of this years’ fair was the recently discovered site in Sands Township with items dating back to the 1600′s.

“It was belonged to Native peoples who were hunting moose there, and then processing the moose,” says Paquette. “We found over 10,000 fragments of moose bone and we found a multitude of trade beads – beautiful blue and red trade beads.”

Students from Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan Universities also shared some of their archeological projects at Saturday’s fair.

