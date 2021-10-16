Advertisement

Marquette County families celebrate annual Halloween at the Y

This was the first time the holiday festivities took place at the West End facility instead of Marquette.
Kids participated in pumpkin decorating during Halloween at the Y
Kids participated in pumpkin decorating during Halloween at the Y
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hippos, princesses, and skeletons could be spotted at the YMCA in Negaunee on Saturday morning.

Many families in Marquette County brought their little ones to celebrate the annual “Halloween At The Y” event. Activities for the kids included a pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin decorating, and a cake walk.

The YMCA also added a new 5k run to its holiday event; the Haunted Hustle had nearly 50 participants.

“We really wanted to bring some stuff to the West End because we love our West End members,” says YMCA Marketing Director Grace Brindle. “We have been thinking of creative ways to really give back to the community on the West End, and really focus on what the needs of Negaunee and Ishpeming are.”

The event also supported local Negaunee businesses, such as Campfire Coffee, Midtown Bakery, and Super One.

