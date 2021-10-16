Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek dies at age 69

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former U.S. representative of the Upper Peninsula Dan Benishek has died at age 69.

According to sources, Benishek died from a heart attack on Saturday.

The republican leader represented Michigan’s 1st District until 2016 after serving three terms. He made veterans affairs one of his top priorities while serving.

Benishek was succeeded by U.S. Rep Jack Bergman in 2017.

