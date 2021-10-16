Ferris State sneaks past NMU Women’s Soccer

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (6-6, 4-4 GLIAC) played No. 9 Ferris State University as close as possible in a 3-2 double-overtime loss in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) road match.

‘CATS UP FIRST

Ashley Koch was the first goalscorer for NMU in the contest with the Bulldogs.

Brooke Pietila kicked a long ball from right on the edge of the center circle closest to the Wildcats’ attacking side of the field.

The ball found Koch who was running into the box and kicked it into the net past the outstretched keeper to give the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead.

TAKING THE LEAD AGAIN

FSU scored a goal with less than two minutes left in the first half to even the score at 1-all.

NMU was able to take the lead again in the 64th minute thanks to Brooke Pietila who facilitated the earlier Wildcat goal.

Calihan Bearden took control of the ball after a Bulldog free kick and made a short pass to Pietila who was running to her right.

Pietila blew past an FSU defender and took a deep shot that flew past the extended arm of the Bulldog goalie and into the net to put the visiting team up 2-1.

Less than a minute later, the home team netted a goal of their own that sent the match to overtime with a score of 2-2.

OVERTIMES

The first overtime saw both teams fail to get a goal.

NMU was on the attack for most of the first extra period, as the team had three shots on goal and kept the FSU team from taking any shots.

In the second overtime, the home team was able to score a golden goal to take home the 3-2 win.

STAT LEADERS

Brooke Pietila led the NMU effort in shots with seven total and three on goal. She also contributed a goal and an assist in the contest.

Justina L’Esperance was next in shots on goal with a total of two. Both of those came in the first overtime period.

Nine Wildcats took shots in the match with five of those having shots on target. Pietila, Rachael Erste, Caroline Halonen, L’Esperance, and Koch each contributed at least one shot on goal.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps saved seven shots over 104:20 of match time.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats face No. 1 Grand Valley State University on the road Sunday. The match will begin at 12 p.m.

