Families attend 4th annual District 15 Family Freedom Festival in Chassell

By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, kids and adults learned about different roles of Veterans of Foreign Wars while having some fun.

Over 100 people attended the 4th annual District 15 Family Freedom Festival at the VFW Post in Chassell. The event was hosted by the Calumet VFW Auxiliary Post, and informed attendees about VFW resources.

“The main chairmanship is Veterans and Family Support,” said Della Petaja, the Calumet post’s president. “That is our main goal. That’s why we are all here. We also have our Membership, our Legislative, and community service.”

There was also a table about VFW scholarships for high schoolers.

Among the attendees was the Chaplain for the Department of Michigan VFW Auxiliary, Jane Dady. She says an occasion like this is crucial, especially for our veterans.

“Some of them do not know what’s available to them until we have an event like this,” Dady said. “This is the best way we can reach them.”

While attendees learned about different VFW programs and sections, children were treated to fun activities and demonstrations.

“The kids love to do the {Michigan State Police} simulator, and they also like the UPPCO board,” Petaja stated. “That’s intriguing to them to be able to do that.”

Raffles with prizes were available. The youth enjoyed hot dogs, cotton candy, and a dessert walk for a chance to win baked goods. They also made cards to make veterans feel special.

“Veterans themselves get so emotional,” Dady explained. “They’re so touched and look for so much because that one card will touch a veteran and make a difference in his life.”

Petaja hopes there is one main takeaway for the public.

“We want them to know we’re here and that we’re to help our community,” she said. “We’re here to help our veterans.”

Next year’s festival is expected to be at the auxiliary post in South Range.

