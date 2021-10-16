Annual 5K Bridge Run at Michigan Tech’s ROTC Building

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 5K Bridge Run was held to honor Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA).

Over two dozen people, including students, gathered at Michigan Tech University’s ROTC Building and ran to and from the bottom of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

The event has been held for over ten years by the Robert E. LaMotte Squadron, a student organization within MTU’s ROTC program. The squadron’s commander, Travis Yell, says it is about making sure veterans and the over 81,000 U.S. military members still unaccounted for are not forgotten.

“They have given a lot to this country,” said Yell, “and so this little event that we hold I hope can give a little bit back and just show how much we appreciate what they did for us in the past and in the future.”

All of the money raised from the run will go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in the Lake Linden-Hubbell area.

