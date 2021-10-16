Advertisement

Annual 5K Bridge Run at Michigan Tech’s ROTC Building

Participants, including students, honor POW/MIA individuals and veterans
Proceeds go to VFW Post in Lake Linden-Hubbell area
Proceeds go to VFW Post in Lake Linden-Hubbell area(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 5K Bridge Run was held to honor Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA).

Over two dozen people, including students, gathered at Michigan Tech University’s ROTC Building and ran to and from the bottom of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

The event has been held for over ten years by the Robert E. LaMotte Squadron, a student organization within MTU’s ROTC program. The squadron’s commander, Travis Yell, says it is about making sure veterans and the over 81,000 U.S. military members still unaccounted for are not forgotten.

“They have given a lot to this country,” said Yell, “and so this little event that we hold I hope can give a little bit back and just show how much we appreciate what they did for us in the past and in the future.”

All of the money raised from the run will go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in the Lake Linden-Hubbell area.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police badge and lights graphic.
Iron County Prosecutor: Officer, deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Iron River
Horseshoe Lake Campground
UPDATE: Horseshoe Lake Campground’s Conditional Use Permits revoked
Children figure graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie man facing charges for child sexually abusive material
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
UPDATE: NMU faculty union gives vote of ‘no confidence’ in Board of Trustees
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Michigan governor orders urgent response to lead crisis

Latest News

Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek dies at age 69
MRHC Archeology Fair
Marquette Regional History Center holds 9th annual Archeology Fair
Rainy Creek Construction worked at Lloyd's until the project was complete.
85-year-old Negaunee veteran receives updated garage through community support
Kids participated in pumpkin decorating during Halloween at the Y
Marquette County families celebrate annual Halloween at the Y