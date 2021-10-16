Advertisement

85-year-old Negaunee veteran receives updated garage through community support

Rainy Creek Construction, 906 Warrior Relief Fund, and Marquette County Veterans Affairs all chipped in to save Lloyd Jarvi’s garage.
Rainy Creek Construction worked at Lloyd's until the project was complete.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette County organizations are showing appreciation to 85-year-old veteran Lloyd Jarvi by helping him out with a big project.

When Lloyd’s stepdaughter Pam saw the condition of his garage, she knew it wouldn’t last through this winter.

After reaching out to local veteran agencies, she received money from 906 Warrior Relief Fund and Marquette County Veterans Affairs to help pay for a new roof.

Though their generous donations helped, Pam found herself still $1,500 short.

When she called her construction company, Rainy Creek Construction, they said they would not only waive the rest of the fee but would paint and put new siding on the entire garage as well.

“My gratitude is over the top,” says stepdaughter Pam Kallioinen. “The fact that they’re doing all this – this is a community effort. When I did talk to my stepdad (Lloyd) and told him exactly what was going on, he just shook his head, just in awe. And he just said, ‘this don’t happen nowadays’.”

The whole project is estimated by Rainy Creek Construction’s Katie Mechling to be over $14,000. But for Lloyd, it was completely free.

Rainy Creek brought a crew of 12 to Lloyd’s house Saturday and did not leave until the work was done.

