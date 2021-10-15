Advertisement

YMCA looks to hire new staff as facilities expand

The two facilities, one in Dickinson County, and the other in Delta County, are both hiring
The YMCA is looking to hire new staff and expand its offerings
The YMCA is looking to hire new staff and expand its offerings
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA is currently looking to expand its staff.

Both the Delta and Dickinson centers are hiring for new employees. Some postings include front desk workers, lifeguards, and childcare workers. The Dickinson center said its expanding the childcare center, and looking for qualified staff.

The YMCA says it offers competitive wages, flexible schedule, and a complimentary membership. Above all else, the Y says it offers a positive work environment.

“We do think it’s a fun environment, and a great place to work. We are all really excited to have people join our family. To me, that’s really what the Y is all about. It’s a great place to work because you really are a family. We lean on each other and help each other out,” said Jonathan Ringel, Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director.

You can visit the Northern Lights YMCA website, and apply for jobs at either the Delta or Dickinson centers.

