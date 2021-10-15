Advertisement

Women in Construction Day held at Northern Michigan University

Photo of Women in Construction Day at Northern Michigan University
Photo of Women in Construction Day at Northern Michigan University(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is creating a future of female construction leaders.

NMU’s construction management program held its women in construction day Friday.

High schoolers from across the U.P. spent an entire day at the Jacobetti Complex completing hands-on projects related to construction management.

Construction management staff say the freshman class is 20% women- which is roughly 10% higher than previous years.

“Coming to the event really opened my eyes to the construction industry, and seeing that I could be in the industry. I absolutely don’t think I’d end up in this industry if it wasn’t for the WIC event, If you were to tell me my freshman year of high school I’d be in construction management, I would think you’re crazy,” said Raija Stille, a NMU Construction Management junior.

NMU’s Construction Management program has been hosting Women In Construction Day since 2017.

