WEST PAC announces All-Conference Cross Country Teams
Korpi, Weiss named Runners of the Year
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -
Here are the West-Pac All-Conference awards as voted on by the coaches. I also included a photo attachment of our Negaunee Girls Team with the Team of the Year Plaque.
Girls All-Conference Team:
- Lola Korpi- Ishpeming
- Ingrid Seagren- Houghton
- Claire Filpus- Houghton
- Marlee Plaxco- Negaunee
- Endla Harris- Negaunee
- Lauren Ossenheimer- Negaunee
- Kiira Berg- Calumet
- Sierrah Driscoll- Hancock
- Retta Boburka- Westwood
- Ella Keranen- Hancock
- Taylor Longtine- Ishpeming
- Adia Keranen- Hancock
- Laynie Korpi- Ishpeming
- Seere Helms-Gleason- Negaunee
- Paige Sleeman- Houghton
Girls Runner of the Year: Lola Korpi (Ishpeming)
Girls Team of the Year: Negaunee
Girls Coach of the Year: Vickie Paupore (Negaunee)
Boys All-Conference Team:
- Eric Weiss- Houghton
- Isaiah Lawson- Houghton
- Cyrus Hamlin- Houghton
- Tom Knewtson- Houghton
- James Dank- Negaunee
- Judge Anderson- Negaunee
- Birk Seagren- Houghton
- Johnothan Swenski- West Iron County
- Landon Sundelius- West Iron County
- John Plaxco- Negaunee
- Ty Haataja- Houghton
- Ted Hair- Westwood
- Levi Nicholls- Ishpeming
- Carter Campioni- Houghton
- Jan Baaslrud- Hancock
Boys Runner of the Year: Eric Weiss (Houghton)
Boys Team of the Year: Houghton
Boys Coach of the Year: Tracy Welch (Houghton)
