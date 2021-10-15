Advertisement

WEST PAC announces All-Conference Cross Country Teams

Korpi, Weiss named Runners of the Year
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Here are the West-Pac All-Conference awards as voted on by the coaches.  I also included a photo attachment of our Negaunee Girls Team with the Team of the Year Plaque.

Girls All-Conference Team:

  • Lola Korpi- Ishpeming
  • Ingrid Seagren- Houghton
  • Claire Filpus- Houghton
  • Marlee Plaxco- Negaunee
  • Endla Harris- Negaunee
  • Lauren Ossenheimer- Negaunee
  • Kiira Berg- Calumet
  • Sierrah Driscoll- Hancock
  • Retta Boburka- Westwood
  • Ella Keranen- Hancock
  • Taylor Longtine- Ishpeming
  • Adia Keranen- Hancock
  • Laynie Korpi- Ishpeming
  • Seere Helms-Gleason- Negaunee
  • Paige Sleeman- Houghton

Girls Runner of the Year:  Lola Korpi (Ishpeming)

Girls Team of the Year:  Negaunee

Girls Coach of the Year:  Vickie Paupore (Negaunee)

Boys All-Conference Team:

  • Eric Weiss- Houghton
  • Isaiah Lawson- Houghton
  • Cyrus Hamlin- Houghton
  • Tom Knewtson- Houghton
  • James Dank- Negaunee
  • Judge Anderson- Negaunee
  • Birk Seagren- Houghton
  • Johnothan Swenski- West Iron County
  • Landon Sundelius- West Iron County
  • John Plaxco- Negaunee
  • Ty Haataja- Houghton
  • Ted Hair- Westwood
  • Levi Nicholls- Ishpeming
  • Carter Campioni- Houghton
  • Jan Baaslrud- Hancock

Boys Runner of the Year:  Eric Weiss (Houghton)

Boys Team of the Year:  Houghton

Boys Coach of the Year: Tracy Welch (Houghton)

