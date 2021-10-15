WEST PAC announces All-Conference Cross Country Teams

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Here are the West-Pac All-Conference awards as voted on by the coaches. I also included a photo attachment of our Negaunee Girls Team with the Team of the Year Plaque.

Girls All-Conference Team:

Lola Korpi- Ishpeming

Ingrid Seagren- Houghton

Claire Filpus- Houghton

Marlee Plaxco- Negaunee

Endla Harris- Negaunee

Lauren Ossenheimer- Negaunee

Kiira Berg- Calumet

Sierrah Driscoll- Hancock

Retta Boburka- Westwood

Ella Keranen- Hancock

Taylor Longtine- Ishpeming

Adia Keranen- Hancock

Laynie Korpi- Ishpeming

Seere Helms-Gleason- Negaunee

Paige Sleeman- Houghton

Girls Runner of the Year: Lola Korpi (Ishpeming)

Girls Team of the Year: Negaunee

Girls Coach of the Year: Vickie Paupore (Negaunee)

Boys All-Conference Team:

Eric Weiss- Houghton

Isaiah Lawson- Houghton

Cyrus Hamlin- Houghton

Tom Knewtson- Houghton

James Dank- Negaunee

Judge Anderson- Negaunee

Birk Seagren- Houghton

Johnothan Swenski- West Iron County

Landon Sundelius- West Iron County

John Plaxco- Negaunee

Ty Haataja- Houghton

Ted Hair- Westwood

Levi Nicholls- Ishpeming

Carter Campioni- Houghton

Jan Baaslrud- Hancock

Boys Runner of the Year: Eric Weiss (Houghton)

Boys Team of the Year: Houghton

Boys Coach of the Year: Tracy Welch (Houghton)

