Advertisement

U.P. Wedding Show happening at Nagelkirk Gardens

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th Annual U.P. Wedding Show is happening at Nagelkirk Gardens on Saturday October 23. The event will feature vendors, a fashion show by Madisons Bridal Boutique, prize drawings and food and beverage tastings. The show will run from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Horseshoe Lake Campground
UPDATE: Horseshoe Lake Campground’s Conditional Use Permits revoked
"Support the front line, not the bottom line."
UPHS-Portage nurses hold rally for safe staffing, fair contract
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash in Florence County Thursday

Latest News

The event is set for October 23
U.P. Wedding Show
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Michigan governor orders urgent response to lead crisis
The Calumet Theatre.
Theatre board chair explains Joe Nichols cancellation
Brockway Mountain on Oct. 14, 2021.
Brockway Mtn. recognized nationally