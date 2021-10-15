U.P. Wedding Show happening at Nagelkirk Gardens

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th Annual U.P. Wedding Show is happening at Nagelkirk Gardens on Saturday October 23. The event will feature vendors, a fashion show by Madisons Bridal Boutique, prize drawings and food and beverage tastings. The show will run from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

