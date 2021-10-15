Theatre board chair explains Joe Nichols cancellation

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Theatre Board Chair Dan Jamison clarifies the Joe Nichols tour was canceled because other venues in the area pulled out.

This made it impossible for the Nichols tour to make the Calumet stop on Nov. 5.

The letter that appeared on a TV6 News segment on Oct. 13 was only a draft sent from the booking agency.

Jamison says the photos sent of tarps and water drainage are being monitored and pose no risk to having shows.

UP Engineers & Architects are currently in the process of examing the building for potential projects.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund and a full concert on Nov. 5 by the band “Chad Borgen and the Collective.”

“He has stepped in, he said I’d be happy to do it,” said Jamison. “He’s going to bring merchandise and all that stuff and just do a full-blown show. And, the people that were ticketholders can come and sit in the same seat.”

“We’re refunding the money, but that’s your seat. You paid for it,” said Jamison.

Ticketholders will be able to get a refund check in person or by mail soon.

