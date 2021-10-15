Advertisement

Theatre board chair explains Joe Nichols cancellation

An update on the Joe Nichols cancellation
The Calumet Theatre.
The Calumet Theatre.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Theatre Board Chair Dan Jamison clarifies the Joe Nichols tour was canceled because other venues in the area pulled out.

This made it impossible for the Nichols tour to make the Calumet stop on Nov. 5.

The letter that appeared on a TV6 News segment on Oct. 13 was only a draft sent from the booking agency.

Jamison says the photos sent of tarps and water drainage are being monitored and pose no risk to having shows.

UP Engineers & Architects are currently in the process of examing the building for potential projects.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund and a full concert on Nov. 5 by the band “Chad Borgen and the Collective.”

“He has stepped in, he said I’d be happy to do it,” said Jamison. “He’s going to bring merchandise and all that stuff and just do a full-blown show. And, the people that were ticketholders can come and sit in the same seat.”

“We’re refunding the money, but that’s your seat. You paid for it,” said Jamison.

Ticketholders will be able to get a refund check in person or by mail soon.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Horseshoe Lake Campground
Legal issues continue for owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction

Latest News

Brockway Mountain on Oct. 14, 2021.
Brockway Mtn. recognized nationally
The Fresh Coast Pre played some films to preview the weekend full of adventure documentaries.
Fresh Coast Film Festival kicks off in Marquette
Students were able to explore hands-on activities and take them home
Florence Elementary hosts S.T.E.M. night
Slopes will be populated with riders within the next two months as resorts across the U.P....
Two ski resorts prepare to open for season