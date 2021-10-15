Advertisement

Seasonably cool and breezy in the U.P. this weekend with showers north

Lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts Saturday then diminishing west-to-east Sunday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A southwesterly jet stream into the U.P. cools temperatures to seasonal averages this weekend, and helping lead to Lake Superior-effect rain showers in the northwest wind belts -- mainly Saturday then diminishing Sunday.

Next week begins with building high pressure and warmer temperatures, then cooling back down to fall seasonal temps at the end of the forecast period.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: A chance of showers early then becoming mostly sunny; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers north; cold and breezy

>Highs: 40s

