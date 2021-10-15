Advertisement

ROTC teams pass off football

Bringing back an Army ROTC tradition
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Army ROTC Team woke up around 4 a.m. on Friday to begin a football transport.

NMU and MTU will face off Saturday for the annual Miner’s Cup Game. To bring some hype and intensify the rivalry the two teams handed off the football half way.

“We decided we were going to run a football from the Michigan Tech Football Field to the Superior Dome in Marquette,” said Elliot Kamaloski, an MTU ROTC S-3.

It’s a tradition that the two ROTC groups were happy to bring back after a missed year because of COVID-19.

“This is my first year doing it, I’m super excited,” said Ava Gunst, an NMU ROTC S-3. “Last year they couldn’t do it because of COVID, but this year I think it’s a tradition.”

Though some may think the task sounds daunting, Kamaloski says the work was split up evenly among the ROTC members.

Each member ran anywhere from two to four miles, taking turns.

The two teams will rest for the remainder of the day and then rally tomorrow for the MTU vs. NMU football game on Saturday at noon in the Superior Dome.2

