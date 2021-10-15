MTU opens skate rental in SDC

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech opens a new skate rental center in the John Macinnes Ice Arena on Saturday.

A grand opening and dedication service will be happening on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The center is opening in honor of Charlotte Jenkins, a former student who died in January. It will also be honoring MTU Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Cheryl DePuydt.

Both loved skating and used to loan out equipment to others from their own homes.

All huskies and the community are invited to attend and participate in a free skate after the dedication.

“12:30 p.m. the dedication starts, and then that should be a short half an hour program,” said Joel Isaacson, MTU senior associate athletic director. “Then, we’re going to do hopefully by 1:00 we’ll be issuing equipment and people will be able to enjoy open skating.”

If you are unable to attend, there will be a livestream of the ceremony.

