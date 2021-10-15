Advertisement

Lightning rally to edge Red Wings in overtime

Bertuzzi scores four goals for Detroit
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red...
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. The Lightning won 7-6. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Ondrej Palat scored with 2:17 left in overtime, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-6 comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times. Tampa Bay rallied in the third period when Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn scored in a four-minute span to make it 6-all. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were routed 6-2 in their opener by Pittsburgh and avoided opening a season with two losses for the first time since 2009.

