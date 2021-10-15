Lake Superior Performance Rally underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is underway in Marquette. This is the first time in 30 years that the rally has been in the Marquette area.

Steve Gingras, is happy to bring the event back to his hometown after taking over as Race Chairman last year.

Everything kicked off this morning with the Parc Expose at the Fox Subaru Dealership. Drivers left from there at 11:00 a.m., heading to Sidnaw in the western U.P.

Racers will compete in 15 stages this weekend, starting tonight in Sidnaw, tomorrow in L’anse, and ending tomorrow evening in Marquette.

One of the racers, Matt Huuki, is partnering with his daughter. They are from Houghton, and have been racing as a team for over 5 years.

“We usually run okay,” says Huuki. “So that’s our hope. And that we get to the finish [line] in one piece.”

“That’s the biggest goal, yeah,” adds his daughter, Adelinn.

Another racer, L’anse resident Al Dantes Jr., says this is his 7th LSPR.

“We’re planning a big celebration for a good finish,” says Dantes Jr. “As long as our car, our car’s name is Rexine, she’s a good girl, she’s gonna bring us to the finish!”

A celebration is planned at Marquette Mountain after the races tomorrow night.

For a full weekend schedule, visit the LSPR website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.