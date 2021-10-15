Advertisement

Lake Superior Performance Rally underway in Marquette

This is the first time in 30 years that the rally has been in the Marquette area.
LSPR Parc Expose
LSPR Parc Expose(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is underway in Marquette. This is the first time in 30 years that the rally has been in the Marquette area.

Steve Gingras, is happy to bring the event back to his hometown after taking over as Race Chairman last year.

Everything kicked off this morning with the Parc Expose at the Fox Subaru Dealership. Drivers left from there at 11:00 a.m., heading to Sidnaw in the western U.P.

Racers will compete in 15 stages this weekend, starting tonight in Sidnaw, tomorrow in L’anse, and ending tomorrow evening in Marquette.

One of the racers, Matt Huuki, is partnering with his daughter. They are from Houghton, and have been racing as a team for over 5 years.

“We usually run okay,” says Huuki. “So that’s our hope. And that we get to the finish [line] in one piece.”

“That’s the biggest goal, yeah,” adds his daughter, Adelinn.

Another racer, L’anse resident Al Dantes Jr., says this is his 7th LSPR.

“We’re planning a big celebration for a good finish,” says Dantes Jr. “As long as our car, our car’s name is Rexine, she’s a good girl, she’s gonna bring us to the finish!”

A celebration is planned at Marquette Mountain after the races tomorrow night.

For a full weekend schedule, visit the LSPR website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horseshoe Lake Campground
UPDATE: Horseshoe Lake Campground’s Conditional Use Permits revoked
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
"Support the front line, not the bottom line."
UPHS-Portage nurses hold rally for safe staffing, fair contract
Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished.
WATCH: Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash in Florence County Thursday

Latest News

NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
NMU faculty union gives vote of ‘no confidence’ in Board of Trustees
All of the proceeds from candle sales go towards birthday presents for foster children
K.I. Sawyer family makes and sells candles to benefit U.P. foster children
Gaines Rock Townhomes
Construction on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette on track
Police badge and lights graphic.
Iron County Prosecutor: Officer, deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Iron River