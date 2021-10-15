Lake Superior Performance Rally racer visits students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy started their morning with a fun learning opportunity Friday.

Tom Williams, a rally car racer from Great Britain, paid the students a visit ahead of the Lake Superior Performance Rally. Students asked questions about racing and took an up-close look at the vehicle.

Teachers say that Williams’ visit was a good opportunity to expose students to someone with a different background.

Laura Wayland, a teacher at Father Marquette Catholic Academy said, “One thing that we try to teach our students at Father Marquette is the wonder. And so we always want them to be wondering and asking questions, and so to get the opportunity to learn about something different that they don’t see on a regular basis is truly creating that wonder and allowing our students to ask questions and to get to just experience something different for them.”

“It was really cool because probably nobody in our school has ever seen a race car,” said Emerson Stoudt, a student at Father Marquette Catholic Academy.

The schedule of events for the Lake Superior Performance Rally can be found here.

