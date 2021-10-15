Iron County Prosecutor: Officer, deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a months-long investigation in Iron County, the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney has made a determination in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Iron River this summer.

Prosecutor Chad DeRouin says Iron River Police Department Officer Curt Harrington and Iron County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Mansell “were justified in their use of deadly force” in the shooting of David Bridgette in Iron River on June 24, 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

