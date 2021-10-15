Advertisement

Iron County Prosecutor: Officer, deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Iron River

Prosecutor Chad DeRouin says Iron River Police Department Officer Curt Harrington and Iron County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mike Mansell "were justified in their use of deadly force in the shooting of David Bridgette.
Police badge and lights graphic.
Police badge and lights graphic.(KWTX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a months-long investigation in Iron County, the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney has made a determination in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Iron River this summer.

Prosecutor Chad DeRouin says Iron River Police Department Officer Curt Harrington and Iron County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Mansell “were justified in their use of deadly force” in the shooting of David Bridgette in Iron River on June 24, 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

