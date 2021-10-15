Advertisement

Getzloff Corn Maze open for season

The Getzloff Corn Maze will remain open through Halloween.
Getzloff Corn Maze sign along County Road 551 in Wilson.
Getzloff Corn Maze sign along County Road 551 in Wilson.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County corn maze hosted students from The Learning Center earlier today.

“Action? Now action. Hi everyone, again, my name is Lucas,” said Lucas Pethers, a third grader at the Learning Center.

The Getzloff Corn Maze on County Road 551 in Wilson has been open for 12 years.

“We started out just to have something for the community to do and it’s grown quite large,” said Mike Getzloff, co-owner of Getzloff Corn Maze.

Mike Getzloff says preparing for the corn maze begins in the spring.

“We tell the land and plant the corn and hope mother nature cooperates and we get good weather. You want tall corn for a corn maze,” said Getzloff.

But there’s more than just a corn maze.

“We have a corn maze, inside the bar and there’s kitties. Little kids love them. We have a fine sandbox which is instead of sand in there it’s all kernel corn. We have the hayride which is a big hit,” said Getzloff.

In this year’s corn maze, the Getzloff family wrote “Never Forget” honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

For Lucas and his friends, it was a day full of excitement. The Getzloff Corn Maze will remain open through Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horseshoe Lake Campground
UPDATE: Horseshoe Lake Campground’s Conditional Use Permits revoked
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
"Support the front line, not the bottom line."
UPHS-Portage nurses hold rally for safe staffing, fair contract
Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished.
WATCH: Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash in Florence County Thursday

Latest News

NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
NMU faculty union gives vote of ‘no confidence’ in Board of Trustees
All of the proceeds from candle sales go towards birthday presents for foster children
K.I. Sawyer family makes and sells candles to benefit U.P. foster children
Gaines Rock Townhomes
Construction on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette on track
LSPR Parc Expose
Lake Superior Performance Rally underway in Marquette