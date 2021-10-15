Getzloff Corn Maze open for season

WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County corn maze hosted students from The Learning Center earlier today.

“Action? Now action. Hi everyone, again, my name is Lucas,” said Lucas Pethers, a third grader at the Learning Center.

The Getzloff Corn Maze on County Road 551 in Wilson has been open for 12 years.

“We started out just to have something for the community to do and it’s grown quite large,” said Mike Getzloff, co-owner of Getzloff Corn Maze.

Mike Getzloff says preparing for the corn maze begins in the spring.

“We tell the land and plant the corn and hope mother nature cooperates and we get good weather. You want tall corn for a corn maze,” said Getzloff.

But there’s more than just a corn maze.

“We have a corn maze, inside the bar and there’s kitties. Little kids love them. We have a fine sandbox which is instead of sand in there it’s all kernel corn. We have the hayride which is a big hit,” said Getzloff.

In this year’s corn maze, the Getzloff family wrote “Never Forget” honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

For Lucas and his friends, it was a day full of excitement. The Getzloff Corn Maze will remain open through Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.