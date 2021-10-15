Fresh Coast Film Festival kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fresh Coast Film Festival is officially underway in Marquette.

The weekend-long event began with the Fresh Coast Free; a free event for the public at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. Hundreds of Marquette residents enjoyed food trucks, art vendors, and rally cars.

The festival founders, Bugsy Sailor and Aaron Peterson, say 100 films are planned for this weekend, and over 70 filmmakers will be in attendance.

One of those filmmakers, Jason Whalen, comes from Grand Rapids to show his films every year.

“It’s one of those things; you come every year, and you meet all the other filmmakers, and you see the great surroundings. It’s just really inspiring. The creative energy from the filmmakers, the environment and everything – it’s just something we look forward to every year,” says Whalen.

Tickets are still available for the event. To purchase a ticket, click here.

