Florence Elementary hosts S.T.E.M. night

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Tonight, Florence Elementary students and parents got to enjoy stem night. Highlighting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Some activities included building towers out of marshmallows and pasta, math board games, Legos to build things and exploring the library.

Bay College West Campus and boss snowplow were in attendance with experiments and equipment. The school says providing hands on stem activities enhances learning.

“Kids are very engaged when they are learning hands on. They enjoy it, they’re learning, they learn how to work with each other, they learn how to use their creativity. It’s a great learning tool,” said Stacy Brock, Florence Elementary Associate Principal.

Brock says attendance was higher than expected, and students and parents can look forward to more after-school programs in the future.

