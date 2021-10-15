Advertisement

Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Maranatha Baptist

Knowles scores for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Wisc. (WLUC) - For the second straight game, the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (5-7-1) won 1-0, this time over Maranatha Baptist (1-8-1), Thursday afternoon at Sabercat Field.

Finlandia came out quick with junior Marissa Schilling being robbed of a goal at the 2:43 mark.  After several near misses, the Lions finally got on the board.

In the second half, at the 68:10 mark, senior Addie Budzinski fired a pass to senior Daisia Knowles.  Knowles chipped the ball from the top of the box over the goalie’s head into the net.

Finlandia had 15 shots with 13 on goal, 10 corner kicks and was called for five fouls.

Maranatha Baptist had two shots with one on goal and two corner kicks.  Laura Brown finished with 12 saves.

Finlandia returns to McAfee Field, Saturday, Oct. 23 taking on Viterbo.  The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m.

