Advertisement

A fall-like weekend begins Friday with lake effect rain Saturday

Oct. 15, 2021
Oct. 15, 2021(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Temperatures will be closer to normal this weekend, with some chances for rain.

Expect more sun than clouds for your Friday, but there could be isolated sprinkles in the Copper Country during the daytime hours. Light rain showers are possible east of Rapid River this evening.

Breezy conditions will linger through the day, with temperatures a little cooler than Thursday in the 50s west to near 60 east.

Friday night, lake effect rain showers will begin in the Keweenaw Peninsula with a northwest breeze. Expect partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s north and upper 30s south.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing with a chance of rain showers mainly over the northwest wind belts in the morning and early afternoon hours; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: A chance of showers early then becoming mostly sunny; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Horseshoe Lake Campground
UPDATE: Horseshoe Lake Campground’s Conditional Use Permits revoked
"Support the front line, not the bottom line."
UPHS-Portage nurses hold rally for safe staffing, fair contract
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
UPHS hospitals' emergency departments overwhelmed and busy
UPHS hospitals’ emergency departments currently busy and overwhelmed

Latest News

Mostly sunny start to Friday then increasing clouds east, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s...
Cooling down to seasonal temps Friday with a slight chance of PM rain east
Oct. 14, 2021
Mostly sunny & mild Thursday before a weekend cool down
Frontal system enters west tonight bringing scattered showers, isolated t-storms that taper...
Showers tonight then gradually clearing for a sunnier Thursday
showers
AM drizzle followed showers later