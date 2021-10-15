A fall-like weekend begins Friday with lake effect rain Saturday

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Temperatures will be closer to normal this weekend, with some chances for rain.

Expect more sun than clouds for your Friday, but there could be isolated sprinkles in the Copper Country during the daytime hours. Light rain showers are possible east of Rapid River this evening.

Breezy conditions will linger through the day, with temperatures a little cooler than Thursday in the 50s west to near 60 east.

Friday night, lake effect rain showers will begin in the Keweenaw Peninsula with a northwest breeze. Expect partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s north and upper 30s south.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing with a chance of rain showers mainly over the northwest wind belts in the morning and early afternoon hours; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: A chance of showers early then becoming mostly sunny; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

