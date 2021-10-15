Cooling down to seasonal temps Friday with a slight chance of PM rain east

Dry westerly flow setting up in the U.P. Friday, with a slight chance of PM rain over the Eastern U.P. coming by way of a Central Plains-based system and Lake Superior-effect evening rain over the Copper Country.

The jet stream dips south of the U.P. into the weekend, cooling down temperatures to seasonal averages and helping lead to Lake Superior-effect rain showers in the northwest wind belts -- mainly Saturday then diminishing Sunday.

Next week begins with building high pressure and warmer temperatures, then cooling back down to fall seasonal temps at the end of the forecast period.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon isolated showers east and evening showers in the Copper Country; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: A chance of showers early then becoming mostly sunny; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

