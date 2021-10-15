Advertisement

Cooling down to seasonal temps Friday with a slight chance of PM rain east

Mostly sunny start to Friday then increasing clouds east, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dry westerly flow setting up in the U.P. Friday, with a slight chance of PM rain over the Eastern U.P. coming by way of a Central Plains-based system and Lake Superior-effect evening rain over the Copper Country.

The jet stream dips south of the U.P. into the weekend, cooling down temperatures to seasonal averages and helping lead to Lake Superior-effect rain showers in the northwest wind belts -- mainly Saturday then diminishing Sunday.

Next week begins with building high pressure and warmer temperatures, then cooling back down to fall seasonal temps at the end of the forecast period.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon isolated showers east and evening showers in the Copper Country; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: A chance of showers early then becoming mostly sunny; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Horseshoe Lake Campground
Legal issues continue for owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction

Latest News

Oct. 14, 2021
Mostly sunny & mild Thursday before a weekend cool down
Frontal system enters west tonight bringing scattered showers, isolated t-storms that taper...
Showers tonight then gradually clearing for a sunnier Thursday
showers
AM drizzle followed showers later
Drizzly & foggy morning giving way to more sunny breaks Wednesday, until a system brings...
Patchy a.m. drizzle and fog Wednesday, plus a brief break from the rain