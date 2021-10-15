Construction on US-41 in Marquette expected to be done in November

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction along US-41 in Marquette is a bit behind schedule, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT says construction is now expected to last into the first couple weeks in November.

Crews are in the final stages now; finishing up some concrete and paving on both sides of the road. Drivers can expect to see another lane switch again in the coming weeks, but the turnaround spots will not be closing anymore.

Dan Weingarten, the MDOT Communications Representative, says it’s been a huge project for the city.

“It’s a $9.2 million project on the busiest stretch of highway here in the Upper Peninsula, with about 33,000 vehicles a day through here,” says Weingarten. “But everybody’s been patient. We just ask for a little bit more patience as we wrap things up here.”

A new bike path is also being added next to the highway. It will connect to the iron ore heritage trail near the Subaru dealership.

