Advertisement

Construction on US-41 in Marquette expected to be done in November

Crews are in the final stages now; finishing up some concrete and paving on both sides of the road.
US-41 Construction
US-41 Construction(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction along US-41 in Marquette is a bit behind schedule, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT says construction is now expected to last into the first couple weeks in November.

Crews are in the final stages now; finishing up some concrete and paving on both sides of the road. Drivers can expect to see another lane switch again in the coming weeks, but the turnaround spots will not be closing anymore.

Dan Weingarten, the MDOT Communications Representative, says it’s been a huge project for the city.

“It’s a $9.2 million project on the busiest stretch of highway here in the Upper Peninsula, with about 33,000 vehicles a day through here,” says Weingarten. “But everybody’s been patient. We just ask for a little bit more patience as we wrap things up here.”

A new bike path is also being added next to the highway. It will connect to the iron ore heritage trail near the Subaru dealership.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horseshoe Lake Campground
UPDATE: Horseshoe Lake Campground’s Conditional Use Permits revoked
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
"Support the front line, not the bottom line."
UPHS-Portage nurses hold rally for safe staffing, fair contract
Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished.
WATCH: Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash in Florence County Thursday

Latest News

Maritime infrastructure image.
Michigan Tech’s Great Lakes Research Center receives maritime, mobility funding
Lake Superior Performance Rally racer at Father Marquette Catholic Academy.
Lake Superior Performance Rally racer visits students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy
The Skate Rental Center in the SDC.
MTU opens skate rental in SDC
Firefighters teach elementary school students about fire prevention
Firefighters teach elementary school students about fire prevention