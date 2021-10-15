Construction on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette on track

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction on the Gaines Rock Townhomes currently being built in Marquette is on track, according to the area’s selling agent.

Five of the homes will be ready for move in as early as December and January. The rest of the homes will open in phases as they are finished.

The full completion is expected next summer.

The REMAX First Realty owner, Fran Sevegney, says this project has been a good investment for the community.

“This has helped the housing market quite a bit in terms of some of our higher end sales,” says Sevengney. “The higher end market has been fantastic here in Marquette, we’ve got a lot of people moving in.”

The townhomes range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.

So far, 13 of the 26 units are sold. To inquire about an open unit, contact Sevegney at the REMAX office.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.